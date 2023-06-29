Share on email (opens in new window)

Salt Lake City is putting the snuffer on its July holiday firework displays for the second year in a row — but this time, drones will take to the sky rather than lasers.

Driving the news: The city will sponsor choreographed drone light shows to celebrate Independence Day and Pioneer Day to reduce the air pollution and fire hazards posed by fireworks, Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Tuesday.

Details: The Independence Day show is set for 10pm on Saturday at Jordan Park.

Pioneer Day's drone show is at 10pm July 24 at Liberty Park.

Both displays will last 10-15 minutes, with food trucks and live music beforehand.

Yes, but: Fireworks haven't totally gone kablooey.

The Gateway will host 4th of July fireworks at 10pm on Tuesday during a festival that begins at 6pm with live music, games and face painting.

The Salt Lake Bees will feature fireworks at Tuesday night's game as well as July 21 to 23.

The Days of '47 Rodeo will have fireworks at the Utah State Fairpark nightly from July 19-24, with drones in the mix July 19-21.

Be smart: There also are tons of private fireworks shows every year, and our favorite viewing area to scan the valley is the H Rock.

Multiple footpaths criss-cross the slope from various culs de sac.

Bring a headlamp, and remember, parking is very limited.

Worth your time: Our friends at FOX 13 compiled a thorough list of 4th of July celebrations and fireworks across Utah, including several in the Salt Lake Valley.