Heat-related injuries rise as Utah temperatures soar

As temperatures climb to triple digits, local firefighters and medical professionals are educating Utahns about fire safety and heat-related injuries.

Driving the news: Salt Lake City Fire Department Captain Shaun Mumedy said at a Monday news briefing that officials have seen an increase in dangerous heat-related incidents, from wildland grass fires to unattended children and pets left in cars this summer.

What they're saying: "Just this past weekend, we had four grass fires here in the city, and that's going to continue to rise and a lot of that is due to the heat," he said.

Details: Giavonni Lewis, medical director for the University of Utah Health Burn Center, said there's also a rise in patients, including children, seeking treatment for burns since 2021.

Over the past year, outpatient clinic visits linked to heat-related medical issues jumped to about 6,000 from 4,500 in 2021.

Common injuries among children include burns from fireworks and walking on hot asphalt or campfire embers.

The most frequent firework-related injuries tend to be on the hands or face, said Christopher LaChapelle, a burn surgeon at the center.

How to avoid injury: Lewis said it's critical for children to maintain a safe 3-foot distance from campfires.

When handling fireworks, Lewis noted, "having hands around things that explode [is] a very bad idea and can lead to permanent disability."

It's why Lewis recommends glow sticks and glitter for kids as an alternative to sparklers, which can reach temperatures between 2,000°F and 3,000°F.

If you experience a burn, LaChapelle suggests removing the article of clothing that may be hot and running cold water over the injury (instead of ice) and wrapping it with a dry cloth.

Be smart: While backyard barbecues and contained outdoor fireplaces are permitted on private residences, uncontained open fires are prohibited in Salt Lake City.