A heat wave is coming this weekend, as Utah feels the effects of the scorching heat dome that's slow-cooking the southwest.

Driving the news: The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch for Sunday afternoon through Monday evening from the Wasatch Front to Nevada, with highs around 104°F and unusually warm nights, too.

Travelers be warned: St. George and the Lake Powell area are both under an excessive heat warning from Saturday morning to Monday night, with temps up to 115°F.

What's happening: A high-pressure system is hovering over the southwest, bringing record-crushing temperatures that are expected to last well into next week, Axios' Andrew Freedman reports.

It's causing temperatures to rise from Florida to California and north into the Great Basin.

The big picture: Climate change has led to longer, hotter and more frequent heat waves around the world, including in the Southwest.

Four consecutive days last week broke or tied records as Earth's hottest day since at least 1940 and likely far longer, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.

Last month was the globe's warmest June, also since at least 1940, and the month shattered records for the warmest global sea surface temperatures.

Be smart: Extreme heat is the top weather-related killer during an average year in the U.S., per the NWS.