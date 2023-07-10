1 hour ago - Things to Do

Old News: 🍸 A big step toward booze

Erin Alberty
Headline reads "Petition seeking right to vote on liquor presented."

The Deseret News, July 10, 1933, via Utah Digital Newspapers

It's time for another look at Utah news of yore, and Monday marks the anniversary of a big development:

  • Ninety years ago, Utah lawmakers laid the groundwork for the end of prohibition.

What drove the news: Lawmakers on July 10, 1933, successfully petitioned then-Gov. Henry Blood to include "the prohibition question" in a special legislative session, the Deseret News reported.

  • That led to a November election in which Utahns voted about 100,000 to 60,000 to repeal both the 18th Amendment and the state's constitutional ban on liquor — despite the objections of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Why it mattered: That referendum set up the state's final delegate vote on Dec. 5, 1933, when Utah became the 36th state to approve the 21st amendment — the vote that ended prohibition.

  • Utah's vote launched a nationwide party and, in the London Evening News, the funniest headline ever written: "PROHIBITION IS DEAD — THE MORMONS KILLED IT — WHOOPEE — HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE AGAIN."

🥂Cheers to the 70 Utah state legislators who got the ball rolling!

