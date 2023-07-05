Gail Miller is Utah's richest person
Gail Miller is the wealthiest person in Utah, according to a state-by-state list from Forbes.
By the numbers: Miller, who owns the Larry H. Miller Co., is worth about $4.2 billion, Forbes estimated.
The intrigue: Miller amassed most of that wealth in the past three years.
- In 2020, Forbes estimated her holdings at $1.7 billion. That year, she sold the Utah Jazz to Ryan Smith for $1.66 billion.
Catch up quick: Miller and her late husband, Larry, bought a single Toyota dealership in 1979 and grew it into the nation's second-largest privately owned auto dealership before Miller sold the business in 2021 for $3.2 billion.
The latest: Miller is leading a group of entrepreneurs and public officials in Salt Lake City's quest for a Major League Baseball team.
