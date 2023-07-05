59 mins ago - Business

Gail Miller is Utah's richest person

Erin Alberty
Gail Miller speaks at a podium labeled "NBA All-Star 2023 Salt Lake"

Gail Miller speaks at a news conference in 2019. Photo: Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Gail Miller is the wealthiest person in Utah, according to a state-by-state list from Forbes.

By the numbers: Miller, who owns the Larry H. Miller Co., is worth about $4.2 billion, Forbes estimated.

The intrigue: Miller amassed most of that wealth in the past three years.

Catch up quick: Miller and her late husband, Larry, bought a single Toyota dealership in 1979 and grew it into the nation's second-largest privately owned auto dealership before Miller sold the business in 2021 for $3.2 billion.

The latest: Miller is leading a group of entrepreneurs and public officials in Salt Lake City's quest for a Major League Baseball team.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Salt Lake City stories

No stories could be found

Salt Lake Citypostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more