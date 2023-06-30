Utah sees year-over-year rise in DUI arrests

Data: Utah Department of Public Safety; Chart: Axios Visuals

Law enforcement officials in Utah made about 10,720 DUI arrests during fiscal year 2023, up nearly 3% compared to FY 2022, according to data from the state Department of Public Safety.

Of note: FY 2023 runs from July 1, 2022 to June 30.

Notably: The average blood alcohol concentration captured during FY 2023 was .14 — nearly three times the .05 legal limit, Utah Highway Patrol Capt. Wade Breur told Axios.

Context: The rise in DUI arrests comes almost five years after Utah became the first state in the nation to lower the legal blood alcohol limit from to .05 from .08 in an effort to reduce drunk driving.

Breur maintained law enforcement officials look for signs of impairment, noting the 2018 BAC law was not intended to lead to more DUI arrests.

Zoom out: Washington state lawmakers this year considered legislation lowering drivers' blood alcohol limit to .05, but the bill did not advance.

What they're saying: "We don't know why those numbers are going up. It's a little bit alarming to law enforcement," Breur said during a Thursday news conference.

By the numbers: Between 2018 and 2022, almost half of driver fatalities in the state were drug-related. About 16% were alcohol-related.

Be smart: Breur encouraged Utahns to plan travel arrangements ahead of a night out if drinking is involved.