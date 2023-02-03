Washington could become the second state in the nation after Utah to lower the legal limit of a driver's blood alcohol content (BAC) from .08% to .05%.

State lawmakers are currently considering a bill — which has bipartisan sponsors, a nod from the governor and the support of the Washington State Patrol — that would move the rate within the range of zero tolerance laws that currently apply to those under age 21.

Driving the news: Senate Bill 5002 cleared the Senate Committee on Law & Justice last month and had its second public hearing earlier this week, this time before the Senate Transportation Committee.

The current .08% legal limit is often explained as allowing for about one drink per hour.

Under the proposed change, a 100-pound person could drink only one drink in four hours to stay safely below .05%.

What they're saying: "Impairment starts with the first drink," the bill's sponsor, state Sen. John Lovick (D-Mill Creek), told the committee. The former Snohomish County sheriff and state trooper said the change is aimed at decreasing fatal and serious crashes.

"It is very clear to me that drunk driving is impacting the safety of our communities, and it is time that we do something," he said.

By the numbers: Last year, 745 people died in crashes on Washington roads — the most since 1990 — and more than half were impairment-related, according to information provided to the committee by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission. Other data provided by the commission showed:

At least 32% of the state's fatal crashes involve alcohol-positive drivers.

Crash risk increases substantially for drivers with a BAC of .05–.079 because impaired drivers are more likely to speed, less able to react and control their vehicles, and less likely to wear seat belts.

Utah saw a nearly 20% decrease in fatal crashes, and saw about 10% decreases in both serious injury crashes and all crashes in the 12 months following the implementation of its law lowering the BAC limit.

The other side: Representatives of hospitality and alcohol-selling industries oppose the measure, saying it would harm the state's wineries industry and criminalize moderate drinking by responsible adults.

Josh MacDonald, executive director of Washington Wine Institute said small wineries that depend on tastings for sales would be especially harmed because lowering the limit would turn a "reasonable, modern consumption experience" into "a serious concern."

In written testimony, Sally Jefferson of the Wine Institute of California, said the proposed legislation casts too broad a net and diverts resources from high BAC drivers and "repeat offenders who are the cause of most alcohol impaired fatalities."

Be smart: Utah passed its law lowering the legal limit for drivers to .05% over similar objections in 2017, the same year a similar proposal fell flat in Washington.

But, but, but: Utah has 11 wineries. Washington has over 1,000 and is the second-largest wine producing state in the U.S., according to the Washington State Wine Commission.

What's next: Senate Transportation Committee chair Marko Liias (D-Lynnwood) said Wednesday that he hopes to pass the bill out of his committee next week, but is still working to secure enough votes.