If you missed your chance to catch a film at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, you're in luck.

What's happening: The nonprofit Sundance Institute announced nine free indoor and outdoor movie screenings happening July 26-29 as part of their Local Lens program geared toward Utahns.

A sampling of the lineup includes: "birth/rebirth," "The Pod Generation," "The Deepest Breath" and more.

Salt Lake-area screenings will be shown in venues such as the Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre, Broadway Centre Cinemas and Megaplex Theatres at the Gateway and Valley Fair Mall. There will also be screenings in Park City and Oakley.

Tickets can be reserved through their website starting today.

The intrigue: The screenings of "Freemont," "Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project," and "PLAN C," will feature film introductions and Q&As with talent who worked on the films.

What's next: The 40th annual Sundance Film Festival is scheduled for Jan. 18-28, 2024.