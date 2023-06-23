Raising Cane's Post Malone-themed cups go national

Share on email (opens in new window)

Raising Cane's, in collaboration with rapper Post Malone, is releasing collector's cups to customers nationwide, about two months after the Grammy-nominated artist's custom-designed chicken chain location opened near his Utah home.

Details: Four limited-edition, 32-ounce cups, which reflect Malone's imagery and tattoos, will be released over a two-month period.

Adding the cup to your combo order will set you back an additional $1.39.

Context: Initially, the collection was only sold in the custom Midvale Raising Cane's location and was met with "overwhelming demand" from fans.

Malone is a frequent collaborator and close friend of the chain's co-founder Todd Graves.

The intrigue: Each cup comes with a QR code with a chance to win signed merchandise, concert tickets, trips and more.