Raising Cane's Post Malone-themed cups go national

Kim Bojórquez

Image courtesy: Raising Cane's

Raising Cane's, in collaboration with rapper Post Malone, is releasing collector's cups to customers nationwide, about two months after the Grammy-nominated artist's custom-designed chicken chain location opened near his Utah home.

Details: Four limited-edition, 32-ounce cups, which reflect Malone's imagery and tattoos, will be released over a two-month period.

  • Adding the cup to your combo order will set you back an additional $1.39.

Context: Initially, the collection was only sold in the custom Midvale Raising Cane's location and was met with "overwhelming demand" from fans.

  • Malone is a frequent collaborator and close friend of the chain's co-founder Todd Graves.

The intrigue: Each cup comes with a QR code with a chance to win signed merchandise, concert tickets, trips and more.

