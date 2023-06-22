Gear picks: The best of Outdoor Retailer 2023

Share on email (opens in new window)

I visited my first Outdoor Retailer show this week.

Details: While I don't go camping as often as I'd like, these products inspired me to plan a trip.

Timber Ridge glamping yurt. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

Timber Ridge glamping yurt: This spacious tent gives luxurious Coachella vibes. While the yurt-like tent can fit up to six people, let's be real, I'm not sharing.

Canine Canyon dog canopy. Photo: Kim Bojórquez

Canine Canyon dog canopy: Taking my pup, Snookie, on an outdoor adventure beats leaving her with a sitter. Triggered by the pandemic pet boom, you can expect to find gear for your furry friends from Canine Canyon, an upcoming Westfield Outdoors brand, next year.

LARQ self-cleaning water bottle: Water poured into this bottle comes out cleaner thanks to a UV-C light on the cap that eradicates bio-contaminants like E. coli in seconds.

Ugreen power station: This solar-powered station includes multiple ports to charge your devices or small appliances when you're off the grid.

My Medic MyFAK Pro: This is not your standard first-aid kit. It includes a thermal insulation blanket, compression bandages, a survival guide and more.

Asgard carbon orange stick: From challenging hikes to skiing, this lightweight trekking stick works for many outdoor activities, while relieving pressure on your knees.