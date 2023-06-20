Outdoor Retailer's summer market returns to Salt Lake City

Outdoor Retailer is underway, marking the trade show's first summer market in Salt Lake City since before its five-year stint in Colorado.

Context: The retail show moved from Utah's capital city to Denver in 2017 amid a dispute between state leaders who sought to reduce national monument designations for Bears Ears and Grand-Staircase Escalante.

Details: This year, more than 700 brands will participate in the event, Jeff Davis, group vice president of Emerald's Action Sports and Outdoor, told Axios. Of those, 200 are new companies.

The event, which kicked off Monday, runs through Wednesday at the Salt Palace Convention Center. The trade show is anticipated to attract about 10,000 attendees.

What they're saying: "This is where new brands historically have come to be discovered," Davis said, adding one of Salt Lake City's strengths is its accessibility to outdoor recreation.

Davis noted some brands' marketing budgets have tightened because of the uncertain economic outlook this year.

Between the lines: In recent years, Salt Lake City has increased its downtown hotel inventory, making the area more attractive for conventions.

Last year, the Hyatt Regency, which connects to the convention center, added 700 guest rooms.

Between the lines: Kyle Parsons, founder of the San Francisco-based Indosole, a company that uses recycled materials to make footwear, said returning to Salt Lake City is more convenient and less expensive.