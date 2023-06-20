Outdoor Retailer's summer market returns to Salt Lake City
Outdoor Retailer is underway, marking the trade show's first summer market in Salt Lake City since before its five-year stint in Colorado.
Context: The retail show moved from Utah's capital city to Denver in 2017 amid a dispute between state leaders who sought to reduce national monument designations for Bears Ears and Grand-Staircase Escalante.
Details: This year, more than 700 brands will participate in the event, Jeff Davis, group vice president of Emerald's Action Sports and Outdoor, told Axios. Of those, 200 are new companies.
- The event, which kicked off Monday, runs through Wednesday at the Salt Palace Convention Center. The trade show is anticipated to attract about 10,000 attendees.
What they're saying: "This is where new brands historically have come to be discovered," Davis said, adding one of Salt Lake City's strengths is its accessibility to outdoor recreation.
- Davis noted some brands' marketing budgets have tightened because of the uncertain economic outlook this year.
Between the lines: In recent years, Salt Lake City has increased its downtown hotel inventory, making the area more attractive for conventions.
- Last year, the Hyatt Regency, which connects to the convention center, added 700 guest rooms.
Between the lines: Kyle Parsons, founder of the San Francisco-based Indosole, a company that uses recycled materials to make footwear, said returning to Salt Lake City is more convenient and less expensive.
- Instead of flying to Colorado, Parsons said he was able to drive to Salt Lake City with gear in tow, making the trip more cost-effective.
- "Although Denver had a great vibe to it, Salt Lake feels more like home," he said.
