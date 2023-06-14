Why the Sandy Amphitheater is Utah's underrated concert venue
I'm not really a concert person. Too many bad experiences in uncomfortable venues with crummy sound and flat floors where I can't see anything but men's shoulder blades.
- Yes, but: Now that I've seen a show at the Sandy Amphitheater, I'm rethinking things.
What happened: My family hit the amazing Rodrigo y Gabriela concert last Saturday, and I cannot say enough about this venue — or its lineup this summer.
Details: Sandy Amphitheater is giving Red Butte a run for its money, with stunning mountain and sunset views and excellent creature comforts.
- Stadium seating means you don't have to squabble for lawn space, and even shorties can see.
- Outside food is allowed.
- You can bring your kids and order cocktails. In Utah!
Pro tip: The west sections are shadier.
What's next: Andrew Bird, Peter Frampton, Lukas Nelson, Peter Breinholt, Goo Goo Dolls, pianist William Joseph and Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, among others.
- Most of those are on weekends — a rare treat in Utah.
The latest: The city added bathrooms and water stations this year, The Sandy Journal reported.
- Next year, look for a new concessions area and a bigger east plaza.
