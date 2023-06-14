Share on email (opens in new window)

Rodrigo y Gabriela play for a crowd under the snow-capped Wasatch Mountains at the Sandy Amphitheater. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

I'm not really a concert person. Too many bad experiences in uncomfortable venues with crummy sound and flat floors where I can't see anything but men's shoulder blades.

Yes, but: Now that I've seen a show at the Sandy Amphitheater, I'm rethinking things.

What happened: My family hit the amazing Rodrigo y Gabriela concert last Saturday, and I cannot say enough about this venue — or its lineup this summer.

Details: Sandy Amphitheater is giving Red Butte a run for its money, with stunning mountain and sunset views and excellent creature comforts.

Stadium seating means you don't have to squabble for lawn space, and even shorties can see.

Outside food is allowed.

You can bring your kids and order cocktails. In Utah!

Pro tip: The west sections are shadier.

What's next: Andrew Bird, Peter Frampton, Lukas Nelson, Peter Breinholt, Goo Goo Dolls, pianist William Joseph and Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, among others.

Most of those are on weekends — a rare treat in Utah.

The latest: The city added bathrooms and water stations this year, The Sandy Journal reported.