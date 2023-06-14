1 hour ago - Things to Do

Why the Sandy Amphitheater is Utah's underrated concert venue

Erin Alberty
A pair of guitarists play on an outdoor stage in front of a crowd at an amphitheater with snow-capped mountains in the background.

Rodrigo y Gabriela play for a crowd under the snow-capped Wasatch Mountains at the Sandy Amphitheater. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

I'm not really a concert person. Too many bad experiences in uncomfortable venues with crummy sound and flat floors where I can't see anything but men's shoulder blades.

What happened: My family hit the amazing Rodrigo y Gabriela concert last Saturday, and I cannot say enough about this venue — or its lineup this summer.

Details: Sandy Amphitheater is giving Red Butte a run for its money, with stunning mountain and sunset views and excellent creature comforts.

  • Stadium seating means you don't have to squabble for lawn space, and even shorties can see.
  • Outside food is allowed.
  • You can bring your kids and order cocktails. In Utah!

Pro tip: The west sections are shadier.

What's next: Andrew Bird, Peter Frampton, Lukas Nelson, Peter Breinholt, Goo Goo Dolls, pianist William Joseph and Lyle Lovett and his Large Band, among others.

  • Most of those are on weekends — a rare treat in Utah.

The latest: The city added bathrooms and water stations this year, The Sandy Journal reported.

  • Next year, look for a new concessions area and a bigger east plaza.
