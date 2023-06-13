Readers' rules: Seat-saving etiquette in Utah

It turns out Utahns are fed up with seat-saving.

Catch up quick: A few weeks ago we asked for your rules and norms when holding seats at concerts, sports, graduations and other events.

In so doing, we stumbled into the one Utah issue that transcends ideology, culture, religion, demographics and personal interest. Y'all hate this!

What they're saying: "You don't get to colonize sections with one or two people and a bunch of coats/blankets/paraphernalia for a crowd who may or may not arrive in a timely fashion," wrote reader Marianne W.

Threat level: It's a dog-eat-dog world for Utah's derrières.

"I have to arrive to my children's school performances an hour early to get a seat, and there [is] usually an assortment of jackets and Stanley cups scattered all over the benches. We must stop the madness!" reader Stephen J. said.

On the spectator lawn at a college softball game, "blankets just sat there unused while people crammed in other spots," Maryann M. replied.

Sam S. was among the first in line for a recent performance, only to find "the whole middle section was already taped off" by people who claimed it the night before.

Multiple readers told us they'd stopped attending some events because finding seats was so frustrating.

Your rules: Most called for limits — "a max of two," Carl V. suggested, while Jan H. said "three or four seats, if that many."

One extra seat was OK, said readers Rachel T. and Nash — but only for someone stuck in traffic, parking or going to the bathroom.

Joyce B. and Chris F. said no seat-saving is acceptable.

Jade M. argued for one saved seat per person already present — but only for people who are on their way.

What's next: July 4 and Pioneer Day are upon us — and parades were the most common cause for complaint.

Joan E. found an entire parade route "lined with chairs and blankets" the night before. "I didn't grow up here, and I've never seen anything like it."

"I will never attend the 4th of July parade ever again," a reader wrote.

"Folks who show up hours early for a decent spot are actually late," another responded.

The worst of the lot: Multiple readers reported seat-savers forced people with disabilities to miss events or hurt themselves in their search for space. Even spots reserved for wheelchair access were taken.

Other contested territory: Sports tailgating, campsites and ski resort parking were problems, readers told us.

Get smart: Here were your tips for dealing with the scourge of butt-imperialism.

Ignore the "polite margin of defensible space" around unoccupied blankets and make it "high density," said reader Michelle D.

Several suggested sitting where you please — though one reader noted he almost got in a fight doing that.

Our favorite advice: Google "crop dusting" as you wait for the stragglers to arrive, and prepare to take flight.