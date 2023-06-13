Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

I hosted a small taco party at my apartment over the weekend to celebrate Axios Salt Lake City's one-year anniversary with friends.

Between the lines: If you've read Axios Salt Lake City long enough, you know I'm obsessed with fresh tortillas.

My family knows this, too, as I always ask them to bring me back masa, or corn dough, from their trips to Mexico.

Yes, but: Making them by hand is no small task. You need the right ingredients and tools, and the process to craft them, which is called nixtamalization and dates back to Mesoamerican civilization, is time-consuming.

Details: To elevate my tacos for the special occasion, I visited Mi Casa Tortilleria in West Valley City for homemade corn tortillas.

I bought a tall stack of dozens of warm tortillas for $7.

After getting home, I cooked them on a griddle with oil. Then I paired them with steak and chicken fajitas.

The verdict: The tortillas were the ideal vessel. The corn and nutty flavors brought all the ingredients together for the perfect bite.

Be smart: If you can't get through dozens of tortillas in one night, I recommend freezing them in a plastic bag.

What's next: I plan to review the tortilleria's tamales next.