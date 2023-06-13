Members of a legislative committee on Monday unanimously voted to start the process of drafting a bill that would require school board approval before a book, challenged under Utah's "sensitive materials" law, is pulled from library shelves.

State of play: The Administrative Rules Review and General Oversight Committee held a hearing to analyze Davis School District's protocols that led to the removal of the King James Bible last month from elementary and middle schools for containing "vulgarity or violence."

The incident drew national attention and spurred protests.

What they're saying: "Let the elected officials step up to the plate, make a decision and bear the consequences of that decision," said state Sen. Curtis Bramble (R-Provo), who issued the motion to open a bill file.

Catch up quick: The book review was prompted by a parent who challenged the religious text under a recent state law prohibiting school materials found to be "pornographic or indecent."

An individual who wants the Bible made available in schools filed an appeal.

Between the lines: District officials argued they're in compliance with state law and sought additional direction on how to navigate the policy.