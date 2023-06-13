State lawmakers review Bible removal at Utah school district
Members of a legislative committee on Monday unanimously voted to start the process of drafting a bill that would require school board approval before a book, challenged under Utah's "sensitive materials" law, is pulled from library shelves.
State of play: The Administrative Rules Review and General Oversight Committee held a hearing to analyze Davis School District's protocols that led to the removal of the King James Bible last month from elementary and middle schools for containing "vulgarity or violence."
- The incident drew national attention and spurred protests.
What they're saying: "Let the elected officials step up to the plate, make a decision and bear the consequences of that decision," said state Sen. Curtis Bramble (R-Provo), who issued the motion to open a bill file.
Catch up quick: The book review was prompted by a parent who challenged the religious text under a recent state law prohibiting school materials found to be "pornographic or indecent."
- An individual who wants the Bible made available in schools filed an appeal.
Between the lines: District officials argued they're in compliance with state law and sought additional direction on how to navigate the policy.
- "I don't blame Davis School District for finding themselves in this conundrum," state Sen. Jacob Anderegg (R-Lehi) said.
