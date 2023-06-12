Utah ski visitation to break last season's record

Data: Ski Utah; Chart: Kim Bojórquez/Axios Visuals

Utah's current ski season isn't just breaking snowpack records.

By the numbers: Ski Utah, a nonprofit trade organization that promotes the state's ski and snowboard industry, estimates resorts will collectively receive 7.1 million visits this season — a 22% increase compared to the 2021-2022 season.

Details: The surge is likely due to the 2022-2023 ski season getting off to an early start last November and staying open later.

Snowbird is anticipated to open for Father's Day on June 18. The final visitor tally for the season won't be released until the resort closes for the summer.

What they're saying: "We are thrilled to have been a part of this historic season of endless powder days, record-breaking snowfall and boundless fun," Ski Utah president Nathan Rafferty said in a statement.