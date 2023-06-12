After Salt Lake City Council member Amy Fowler announced her resignation last month, the process to appoint her successor will soon be underway.

Catch up quick: Fowler's resignation is set to take effect July 3, nearly two months after she was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Utah County.

Details: Through a majority vote, the City Council is responsible for selecting her replacement to represent District 7, which encompasses Sugar House. That appointee will serve the remainder of the year.

The city recorder's office will take applications for candidates from June 26 to July 10.

In-person interviews will take place starting July 13.

The council anticipates choosing an applicant between July 13–18.

Under state law, an appointment needs to be made by Aug. 2.

Meanwhile, an election will take place in November to fill Fowler's upcoming vacancy for the final two years of her term.

Potential applicants have until Aug. 15 to file their candidacy to be included on the November ballot.

The intrigue: Current City Council members Darin Mano, who serves as chair, Ana Valdemoros and Victoria Petro were each appointed to fill vacancies before being elected, KSL.com reports.