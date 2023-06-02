Share on email (opens in new window)

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall on Wednesday announced the winners of a design competition to reimagine the Ballpark neighborhood — spurring proposals ranging from a farmer's market to an all-women sports venue.

Context: The "Ballpark NEXT" design competition launched earlier this year after it was announced the Salt Lake Bees would move from Smith's Ballpark to South Jordan, leaving 13.5 acres of land for the city to repurpose.

The Larry H. Miller Company owns the minor league baseball team and the Larry H. and Gail Miller Family Foundation offered to lead a $100 million private-public fundraising campaign to help revitalize the neighborhood.

Details: The city received 123 proposals after encouraging residents, post-secondary students and developers to submit ideas.

Of those submissions, a community selection committee narrowed down nine finalists for the public to vote on.

Here are the winners of the professional, student and resident categories:

Professional ($15,000): Maven District founder and CEO Tessa Arneson, along with Colmena Group and Kimball Investment Company, proposed transforming the stadium into "a world-class center for women's sports."

Their submission also included occasionally closing off West Temple to turn it into a "pedestrian festival street" and additional space for a small business incubator.

Image courtesy: Salt Lake City, Nicholas Tate Barney

Student ($10,000): Nicholas Tate Barney, an architecture major at Utah State University, and his team's plans featured an ice-skating ribbon, an open market that mirrors Seattle's Pike Place and a mural wall.

Image courtesy: Salt Lake City, Oscar Arvizu

Resident ($5,000): Oscar Arvizu's proposal included an elevated park, a biodome garden and a greenhouse.

What's next: The city plans to create a separate, formal solicitation process that could potentially draw inspiration from the community submissions.