West Desert Elementary in Trout Creek, Utah, is a one-room school that has shifted to a 4-day school week. Photo via Tintic School District

A growing national trend toward 4-day school weeks has reached Utah, with four schools making the switch this month alone.

Driving the news: Piute County's three public schools and the American Leadership Academy in Spanish Fork will move to 4-day weeks next academic year.

They join 19 others that have switched to shorter weeks.

Zoom out: About 850 districts nationally have trimmed the school week by a full day, up from 650 in 2019, Axios' Jennifer Kingson reports.

Why it matters: Shorter weeks correlate directly with a drop in test scores and academic achievement, studies show.

Yes, but: It's hard to gauge the effect on student performance at Utah's 4-day schools because many of them made the switch around the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which drastically affected students' progress.

The intrigue: Piute County administrators have said the change will allow more kids to get jobs — echoing Box Elder School District, which in 2017 eliminated Friday classes to free up kids to work on ranches.

Rural Utah districts point to long commutes that force students to miss class time.

Of note: There's also a "contagion" effect. Some districts adopt a 4-day-a-week schedule to retain teachers, or poach them, after nearby school systems switch over.