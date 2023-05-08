4-day school weeks are gaining steam, but students are suffering

School districts nationwide are rapidly adopting 4-day school weeks as they seek to cut costs and fill teacher vacancies by dangling 3-day weekends — despite research showing meaningful learning losses that result.

Why it matters: Less classroom time correlates directly with progressively lower test scores and academic achievement, studies of the 4-day school week ("4dsw") have found.

Driving the news: Nationally, 850 school districts — representing thousands of individual schools — have dropped the 5th day of instruction, up from 650 districts in 2019.

That's according to yet-to-be-published data compiled by the Four-Day School Week Policy Group at Oregon State University and shared with Axios.

Four-day school weeks are most popular with rural, Western districts, though the trend — which gained steam during the COVID-19 pandemic — is also catching on in metropolitan areas.

How it works: Most schools that adopt the 4-day week are closed on Fridays, but some shut on Mondays.

School days are longer on the other four days, to compensate for some of the lost hours.

Some schools offer day care or activities on the remaining weekday that school is closed — for which parents usually have to pay.

The pluses include less burnout and more family time for students and teachers — plus less bullying, per one study — while minuses include mounting evidence that kids in 4dsw programs fall behind their peers.

One 12-state study, led by Paul Thompson, an economics professor at Oregon State University and leading scholar of 4dsw policies, found "reductions in both math and English/language arts achievement" in districts that adopted the 4-day schedule.

Another found lower math scores in kids who attend 4-day programs, plus higher absenteeism and lower on-time graduation rates.

A RAND Corp. study found "only weak support for the three main reasons that districts typically adopt the 4dsw: saving money, reducing student absences, and attracting and retaining teachers."

There's also a "contagion" effect: Some districts adopt a 4-day-a-week schedule to poach teachers from nearby school systems that already have the policy, in a death spiral that undercuts the whole market.

What they're saying: "What the research generally shows is that this is a net negative for student achievement, mostly in scho0ls that see a big drop in instructional time as a result," Thompson says.

Zoom out: The 4-day school week "unambiguously hurts student achievement over time," Christopher Doss, a RAND policy researcher, tells Axios.

He and a colleague, Andrea Phillips, studied outcomes in six states (Colorado, Idaho, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma and South Dakota) and found that "students in 4-day school week districts fell behind a little every year."

After eight years, the damage to student achievement would equal the learning loss caused by the pandemic, they estimated.

Moreover, "we didn't really find that students were engaging in hobbies or extracurricular activities" during their extra time away from school, Phillips tells Axios.

The big picture: Traditionally, states have required schools to meet a minimum number of instructional days per year. But about half of states have switched to requiring a minimum number of instructional hours — giving rise to the 4-day school week.

The change came first in poorer, rural districts that were primarily looking to save money — and were located in communities where extended families or neighbors tended to be available for child care.

But since the pandemic, "it's been a wholesale shift, where all schools that are considering it nowadays are doing so for teacher retention," Thompson says.

Meanwhile: Momentum for 4-day workweeks has also been building in the corporate world.

The bottom line: Despite the popularity of 4-day school weeks in places that have tried them, "in the long run, the benefits may not outweigh the drawbacks — both in slowing learning and by papering over the deeper issues schools and teachers face," the RAND researchers conclude.