New housing could break up State Street's sprawl

Erin Alberty
A drawing of an apartment building with storefronts on the ground floor.

A rendering of an apartment complex proposed for State Street in SLC. Image: DOT Architecture via Salt Lake City

State Street could see two new apartment-and-business complexes now that Salt Lake City planners have approved zoning changes, Building Salt Lake reported.

What's happening: The Planning Commission last week approved zoning and master plan changes to allow the developer Colmena to build at 1435 S. State, Building Salt Lake reported.

Why it matters: The two projects would bring new retail space and dense housing to parts of State Street that are presently lined with sprawling parking lots and vacant storefronts.

  • Despite being Salt Lake's main north-south corridor, the 6-lane thoroughfare is widely considered a waste of valuable, centrally located space amid the city’s housing crisis.

Details: The complex at 1815 S. State would convert a vacant furniture store into commercial and office space, with a separate apartment building for 150 units and retail space on the ground floor.

  • The project at 1435 S. State would add nearly 180 new apartments, also with ground-floor retail space.
