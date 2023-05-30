A rendering of an apartment complex proposed for State Street in SLC. Image: DOT Architecture via Salt Lake City

State Street could see two new apartment-and-business complexes now that Salt Lake City planners have approved zoning changes, Building Salt Lake reported.

What's happening: The Planning Commission last week approved zoning and master plan changes to allow the developer Colmena to build at 1435 S. State, Building Salt Lake reported.

Earlier this month, the commission also approved zoning changes for a similar complex near 1815 S. State.

Why it matters: The two projects would bring new retail space and dense housing to parts of State Street that are presently lined with sprawling parking lots and vacant storefronts.

Despite being Salt Lake's main north-south corridor, the 6-lane thoroughfare is widely considered a waste of valuable, centrally located space amid the city’s housing crisis.

Details: The complex at 1815 S. State would convert a vacant furniture store into commercial and office space, with a separate apartment building for 150 units and retail space on the ground floor.