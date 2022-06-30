2 hours ago - News

Salt Lake City is building as housing costs skyrocket

Sami Sparber
Illustration of a plywood house that is also an upward arrow.
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Salt Lake City cracks the top 20 when it comes to building new homes, per the latest analysis by real estate company Redfin.

What they found: Salt Lake City had 12.2 single-family building permits per 10,000 people in the first quarter of this year.

Data: Redfin; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios
Data: Redfin; Table: Thomas Oide/Axios

Why it matters: As the number of homes for sale remains near all-time lows and monthly mortgage payments are near record highs, building more homes is one way to ease the affordability crisis.

Zoom out: Single-family and multifamily building permits are up from pre-pandemic in most U.S. metros, Redfin found.

  • Of note: Redfin defines "single-family" as buildings with one to four housing units and "multifamily" as buildings with five or more housing units.

Yes, but: "There still aren't enough homes to meet the pace of household creation, and we need to be more prepared when demand inevitably picks back up," said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather.

The bottom line: Ramping up new home construction will help move the market toward balance, if only a little.

