Data: Utah Department of Public Safety, League of American Bicyclists via NHTSA; Chart: Axios Visuals

Bicycle deaths were off the charts last year in Utah after holding fairly steady for a decade.

But none occurred in Salt Lake City, where fatality rates in the past decade have remained close to the average for U.S. cities.

Why it matters: Bicycle use exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving many cities scrambling to install new bike lanes and adopt other measures to keep riders safe and encourage cycling.

Bike commuting in Salt Lake City rose nearly 20% in the past two years, according to U.S. Census data.

By the numbers: Utah cycling deaths shot up to 15 in 2022 after bobbling between 3 and 9 per year for the past decade, according to state and national data.

Most happened along the Wasatch Front, with 11 in Salt Lake, Utah, Davis and Weber Counties.

Meanwhile, bike fatalities are comparatively few and far between within SLC, where no cycling deaths have been reported since 2020.

Between the lines: A few analyses have given SLC high marks for bike-friendliness, pointing to its many shops and bike trails.

Yes, but: Cycling advocates say the city and state haven't done enough to create truly protected bike lanes, usually opting instead for paint on multilane thoroughfares.

Reality check: Protected bike lanes and other measures designed to keep cyclists safe are often met with fierce pushback from urban drivers who lament the loss of any lanes or parking spots.

Zoom out: There were 2.7 fatal bicycle crashes on average for every million U.S. residents between 2017–2021 — up 5% from 2012–2016.

New Orleans (9.9), Tucson (8.9) and Jacksonville (7.9) had the country's highest rates of fatal accidents per million residents.

SLC reported 3 fatal crashes per million residents — above the national average, but exactly on par with the average of 75 cities reviewed last month by the League of American Bicyclists.

The latest: Cycling advocates this month criticized the city's redesign of the 2100 South thoroughfare through Sugar House after planners scrapped a proposal for fewer traffic lanes.

Planners say they're still taking feedback and expect to finalize the design in the fall.

What's next: The city is planning several "neighborhood byways" to reduce motorized traffic on some streets.