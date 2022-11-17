Salt Lake City is a top city for bike-friendly businesses
Salt Lake City ranks 10th in the U.S. for its number of bike-friendly businesses, according to a national registry maintained by the League of American Bicyclists.
Why it matters: Commuting by bike has been shown to reduce emissions and improve air quality.
- It also boosts your physical and mental health and relieves stress.
Details: Utah's capital city has 18 bike-friendly businesses registered as of September 2022.
- A few include Utah Transit Authority, the Jordan River Commission and Local First Utah.
Of note: Under the league's criteria, a bicycle-friendly business creates a welcoming atmosphere for employees, customers and community members who bike.
- The league also considers a business' education and encouragement efforts to get people to bike safely.
Catch up quick: In the last two years, bike commuting in the Salt Lake metro area increased by about 19%, census data showed.
