Salt Lake City is a top city for bike-friendly businesses

Data: League of American Bicyclists; Chart: Axios Visuals
Salt Lake City ranks 10th in the U.S. for its number of bike-friendly businesses, according to a national registry maintained by the League of American Bicyclists.

Why it matters: Commuting by bike has been shown to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

Details: Utah's capital city has 18 bike-friendly businesses registered as of September 2022.

Of note: Under the league's criteria, a bicycle-friendly business creates a welcoming atmosphere for employees, customers and community members who bike.

  • The league also considers a business' education and encouragement efforts to get people to bike safely.

Catch up quick: In the last two years, bike commuting in the Salt Lake metro area increased by about 19%, census data showed.

