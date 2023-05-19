Gov. Spencer Cox answers questions during his monthly news conference at the the Eccles Broadcast Center in Salt Lake City on May 18. Photo: Rick Egan/Salt Lake Tribune/Pool

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) issued an apology on Friday for using a "derogatory" term to characterize members of Congress, after accusing them of failing to pass immigration reform over the last four decades.

Driving the news: Cox's mea culpa comes one day after he called lawmakers "imbeciles," adding, "they should all get fired."

His remarks were in response to a question from a Telemundo reporter during a monthly news conference about Florida's latest anti-immigration policies.

What he's saying: "As someone who tries to hold myself to a higher standard of dignity and civility, I should be better," Cox said on Twitter.

Cox, however, stood by the rest of his original statement, where he said: "All they want to do is get reelected by pointing fingers at each other and they divide us. They do it on purpose and it’s embarrassing."

Between the lines: Cox, a longtime proponent of increasing border security and welcoming refugees to the state, has stated there's bipartisan consensus on the need to repair the country's immigration system.

Context: The rebuke comes on the heels of Cox signing a letter, along with 23 other GOP governors this week, backing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's strict border security efforts.