Immigration overhaul clears Florida Senate

The Florida Senate passed an immigration reform package Friday aimed at tightening restrictions on the state's undocumented community and imposing harsher penalties for those who aid them.

Why it matters: Florida is home to an estimated 772,000 unauthorized immigrants, according to the Migration Policy Institute. More than 81,000 of them live in Hillsborough, Polk and Pinellas counties.

The bill comes at the repeated urging of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who made curbing illegal immigration a centerpiece of his legislative priorities.

Details: If passed, the bill would, in part, establish felony charges for those who transport undocumented immigrants into the state and require hospitals to collect data about a patient's immigration status.

The reform package would also prohibit cities and counties from using funds to issue identification cards for undocumented immigrants and invalidate out-of-state driver's licenses for those who are unable to provide proof of their citizenship, among other restrictions.

Zoom in: Diego Alonso Dulanto Falcon Gutierrez Tanaka, an undocumented Tampa Bay resident and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program recipient, has visited the hospital twice in five years.

He can't remember the last time his parents went due in part to fears a visit could make them vulnerable to deportation.

"I highly doubt we're ever going to seek health care, even if it is an emergency," he told Axios. "What else am I supposed to do now if I can't even trust the institutions created to keep us safe and healthy?"

What they're saying: "This bill has nothing to do with making Florida a better place to live," Kirk Bailey, the ACLU of Florida's political director, told Axios. "This hurts everyday Floridians, our businesses and our economy, and even disincentivizes people from seeking medical care."

"People who live in Florida are going to have to miss events, sometimes milestone events like graduations or weddings because they are essentially trapped in a state which is persecuting them," Paula Muñoz of the Florida Immigrant Coalition said in a statement.

The other side: "We can no longer turn a blind eye to what's happening," state Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, who filed the bill, said. "It is time for us, the state of Florida, to step up and tell the federal government to fix this problem because we are no longer standing for it."

Of note: The immigration package would also fulfill DeSantis' longheld desire to expand the usage of E-Verify, a federal government online system to verify employees' eligibility to work in the U.S. He signed a bill in 2020 that required public employers to use the system but excluded private companies.

Florida's migrant relocation program — which drew national headlines and lawsuits after the state shipped nearly 50 migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, last September — would receive $12 million from the general fund under the legislation.

Between the lines: Florida lawmakers left several items from the governor's legislative wish list on the cutting floor.

The bill the Senate put forth removed a provision that made harboring an undocumented immigrant a felony and snubbed his plan to bar out-of-state tuition waivers for undocumented college students.

What's next: The House will take up a similar proposal before the legislative session ends May 5.