How to avoid black bears this summer
The Utah Department of Wildlife Resources just released a guide on how to avoid black bears as they emerge from hibernation — and people head to the mountains for outdoor recreation.
What they're saying: “Even though they’re incredibly strong and surprisingly fast, black bears will typically do everything they can to avoid people,” DWR Game Mammals coordinator Darren DeBloois said in a statement.
Yes, but: "When a bear finds food, though, that all changes."
Here are a few tips to avoid the furry creatures:
🔒 Secure your food and supplies: Keep food and scented items, like toothpaste, in a locked trailer or trunk or bear-proof container.
🧽 Keep your campsite tidy: Pick up trash or food debris and wash utensils after cooking to prevent attracting bears to any scents.
- Take trash bags home.
🏠 Bear-proof your home: If you live near the mountains or foothills, secure birdfeeders, fruit trees, beehives, pet bowls, grills and unsupervised pets on your property.
- If you don't have a bear-proof garbage can, place bins in your garage.
🍩 Don't feed them: It may seem obvious, but it happens with shocking frequency.
👀 If you see a bear near the foothills: Report it to DWR if it's being aggressive or getting into trash cans.
🥊 If you encounter one: Remain calm and stand your ground.
- Avoid playing dead or backing away.
- Don't attempt to run or hide in a tree. Black bears can run up to 35 miles per hour, and their curved claws make them excellent climbers.
- Prepare to fight back using your fists or anything you can reach like rocks, water bottles, backpacks or sticks.
