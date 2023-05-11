1 hour ago - Business

This new Salt Lake City eatery offers all-day brunch

Kim Bojórquez
A breakfast plate with eggs, sausage, bacon, ham and potatoes.

Brunch house breakfast. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

I checked out Marmalade Brunch House Wednesday, the newest eatery in Salt Lake City's namesake neighborhood.

The intrigue: The restaurant, which opened last month, offers a range of all-day brunch bites, like "the morning after burger," blueberry and lemon curd pancakes and crème brûlée French toast.

  • The booze menu includes a mimosa bar, cocktails, beer and wine. There's also nonalcoholic options like a berry lemonade mocktail, bottomless coffee and fresh orange juice.
Interior of Marmalade Brunch House with velvet seating and booths.
Marmalade Brunch House's interior. Photo: Kim Bojórquez

What I ordered: I tried their house breakfast ($18) with classic fixings like eggs, potatoes, bacon, ham and sausage. The potatoes, with a crisp outside and fluffy inside, were the star.

  • I ordered the beignet basket ($13) with house-made blackberry jam as an appetizer.
Beignet basket. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

💭 Kim's thought bubble: Marmalade has seen a slew of business closures in recent months, such as the shuttering of Lee's Market, the Wing Coop and Diversion Social Eatery, where the new brunch spot now sits.

  • Yes, but: Given the lack of morning options in the neighborhood and crowds willing to wait on weekends, it looks like this daytime eatery is here to stay.
