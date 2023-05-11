This new Salt Lake City eatery offers all-day brunch
I checked out Marmalade Brunch House Wednesday, the newest eatery in Salt Lake City's namesake neighborhood.
The intrigue: The restaurant, which opened last month, offers a range of all-day brunch bites, like "the morning after burger," blueberry and lemon curd pancakes and crème brûlée French toast.
- The booze menu includes a mimosa bar, cocktails, beer and wine. There's also nonalcoholic options like a berry lemonade mocktail, bottomless coffee and fresh orange juice.
What I ordered: I tried their house breakfast ($18) with classic fixings like eggs, potatoes, bacon, ham and sausage. The potatoes, with a crisp outside and fluffy inside, were the star.
- I ordered the beignet basket ($13) with house-made blackberry jam as an appetizer.
💭 Kim's thought bubble: Marmalade has seen a slew of business closures in recent months, such as the shuttering of Lee's Market, the Wing Coop and Diversion Social Eatery, where the new brunch spot now sits.
- Yes, but: Given the lack of morning options in the neighborhood and crowds willing to wait on weekends, it looks like this daytime eatery is here to stay.
