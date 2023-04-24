Pop-up tiki bar in Salt Lake City offers sweet, tropical-themed sips

Salt Lake City's newest tiki bar offers its guests island-themed cocktails to sip in a deeply immersive space.

The intrigue: Paradise Parlor, a pop-up watering hole that opened last Thursday, takes over the speakeasy inside Flanker Kitchen + Sporting Club.

Carver Road Hospitality, the Las Vegas restaurant group that operates Flanker Kitchen, is behind the new concept.

Details: From floor to ceiling, the festive bar is adorned with umbrellas, colorful lights, faux flowers and vegetation. TV screens play the 1961 film "Blue Hawaii," starring Elvis Presley.

The lively environment is set to ukulele tunes and a DJ, plus, pins falling at the bowling alley.

Meanwhile, bartenders and wait staff wear Hawaiian shirts and leis around their necks.

Paradise Parlor's Wiki Wiki cocktail. Photo: Kim Bojórquez/Axios

What they're saying: Bryan Bass, the restaurant group's chief marketing officer, told Axios that Flanker Kitchen's small bar "lends itself" to the "experiential installation."

The space was converted into a Christmas-themed bar for last year's holiday season.

Context: The tiki bar concept emerged in California in the 1930s and took off post-World War II between the '50s and '60s, the New York Times reports.

The island theme served as a portal for guests to "escape" their struggles amid the Great Depression.

Today, tiki bars are enjoying a renaissance.

"We kind of saw the popularity of it, and we said, 'Let's do something for the summer,'" Bass said.

Yes, but: Concerns about tiki bars promoting stereotypes and colonialism and their history of cultural appropriation remain.

💭 Kim's thought bubble: Of the four drinks I sampled, the Wiki Wiki, served in a pineapple-shaped cup, was my favorite thanks to the sweet rum layered with passionfruit and fresh lime flavors.

The pop-up is expected to stay open through the end of summer, though no hard end date has been determined, according to Bass.