Utah Capitol cherry trees expected to see peak bloom this weekend

As temperatures warm up, you won't have to wait much longer to see cherry blossom trees bloom at the Utah Capitol.

Driving the news: The picturesque trees are expected to see their peak bloom between this weekend and early next week, Alexis Koontz, visitor services manager for the Utah Capitol Preservation Board, told Axios.

The Capitol is surrounded by a .7-mile trail of 433 cherry trees, Koontz noted.

Typically, the trees start to flower on the west side of the building before reaching the east side, she said.

What they're saying: In recent memory, Koontz said she hasn't seen the cherry trees bloom this late in the spring, and she isn't sure how long they'll last this year.