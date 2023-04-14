Data: S&P Global Mobility; Chart: Axios Visuals

Electric vehicles accounted for 7.2% of monthly new vehicle registrations in the Salt Lake City area in January — up nearly 3% from January 2022, Axios' Joann Muller reports.

Zoom out: Nationally, EVs accounted for 7% of new vehicle registrations in January, up from 4.1% the same month last year.

Why it matters: The growth is another sign that the EV transition is gaining momentum. EVs aren't just for early adopters anymore.

With broader selection and signs of moderating prices, mainstream car buyers are increasingly turning their curiosity into purchases.

State of play: The Salt Lake City Council approved a measure earlier this month that requires 20% of off-street parking spaces at new apartment buildings to have the electric infrastructure set up for future EV charging stations.

Of note: While the EV pie is growing, Tesla's nationwide market share continues to shrink — from 72% in January 2022 to 54% a year later — as rivals introduce new models.

Axios has tracked the historic shift away from gasoline using vehicle registration data from S&P Global Mobility.

In 2022, EVs comprised 5.6% of all new U.S. car registrations.

That's up from 3.1% in 2021 and 1.8% in 2020, but still way behind China and Europe.

Reality check: Less than 1% of the 279 million cars and light trucks on American roads are electric.

It will take a couple of decades for the transition from gas to electric vehicles to be complete.

Driving the news: Existing consumer tax credits for EV purchases are being reworked — again — in part to bolster U.S. manufacturing and reduce reliance on China.

Changes to the existing $7,500 tax credit will likely affect the pace of adoption.

On March 31, the U.S. Treasury Department spelled out how new sourcing requirements for battery components and critical minerals under the Inflation Reduction Act will be implemented — rules that affect which vehicles qualify for tax credits moving forward.

A list of qualifying vehicles will be announced in mid-April, but few of today's EVs are expected to meet the new standards.

The intrigue: Anyone racing to snag the $7,500 tax break before the rules get stricter will likely find EVs in short supply.

Inventories are tight because of ongoing supply chain issues and a price war triggered by Tesla price cuts in January.

The bottom line: EV-curious consumers have more choices than ever.