Salt Lake City is ramping up efforts to repair potholes as temperatures get toastier.

Driving the news: "If you've seen more potholes than normal, you're not crazy," Julie Crookston, deputy director of public services for Salt Lake City, told reporters Tuesday.

Details: Mayor Erin Mendenhall kicked off a weeklong initiative, dubbed Pothole Palooza, earlier this week to repair over 6,000 potholes throughout the city.

A team of more than 70 city workers will make the repairs.

State of play: Local leaders say record-breaking snowfall led to substantial road damage this year.

The city is on track to fix more than 30,000 potholes by year's end.

Why it matters: 1 in 10 drivers in the U.S. damaged their car in 2021 after running over a pothole, resulting in a collective $26.5 billion in repairs, a survey released by AAA last year found.

The average cost to fix the damage was $600 per vehicle, the survey found.

Of note: Routes like State Street and 700 East won't be part of the effort since those roads are maintained by the Utah Department of Transportation.

Be smart: Residents can report potholes on the city's website beyond the weeklong event.