1 hour ago - News
Photos: Skiers celebrate Utah's record snow with pond skim stunts
If not for record snows, this weekend would have been the season-ender at a lot of Utah's ski resorts.
- Instead, this year's ceremonial "pond skim" marked an extended winter on the slopes, with most resorts planning to remain open a few extra weeks.
What's happening: "Pond skimming" is a skiing tradition in which crews dig a plastic-lined pond into the snow at the bottom of a run, and skiers either try to "skim" across the surface or make a splashy jump.
- Judges give awards for skim execution and costumes.
Here were some of the biggest crowd-pleasers from Park City's pond skim on Saturday:
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.