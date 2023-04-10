If not for record snows, this weekend would have been the season-ender at a lot of Utah's ski resorts.

Instead, this year's ceremonial "pond skim" marked an extended winter on the slopes, with most resorts planning to remain open a few extra weeks.

What's happening: "Pond skimming" is a skiing tradition in which crews dig a plastic-lined pond into the snow at the bottom of a run, and skiers either try to "skim" across the surface or make a splashy jump.

Judges give awards for skim execution and costumes.

Here were some of the biggest crowd-pleasers from Park City's pond skim on Saturday:

But we won't sleep on the heroics over at Solitude.

El luchador shreds the gnar. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Faster than a speeding bullet! Able to leap tall buildings in a single bound! It's Superwoman! Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

I am Spartacus. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Spider-Man "sticks" the landing. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Come sail away. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Da-da, Dah, duh-Da, Duh! Duh. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

Making waves. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

(Sadly a photo of Party Pooper's big ski run was not possible because Erin was doubled over laughing as this man's belly flop left brown balloon floaters all over the pond.) Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios