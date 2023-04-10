1 hour ago - News

Photos: Skiers celebrate Utah's record snow with pond skim stunts

Erin Alberty
A man dressed as Elvis Presley plays air guitar during a ski jump over water.

All hail the King. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

If not for record snows, this weekend would have been the season-ender at a lot of Utah's ski resorts.

  • Instead, this year's ceremonial "pond skim" marked an extended winter on the slopes, with most resorts planning to remain open a few extra weeks.

What's happening: "Pond skimming" is a skiing tradition in which crews dig a plastic-lined pond into the snow at the bottom of a run, and skiers either try to "skim" across the surface or make a splashy jump.

  • Judges give awards for skim execution and costumes.

Here were some of the biggest crowd-pleasers from Park City's pond skim on Saturday:

A skier costumed as a Mexican wrestler coasts across a pond of water at the bottom of a ski slope.
El luchador shreds the gnar. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
A skier dressed as Superwoman vaults off a ski jump over a pool of water.
Faster than a speeding bullet! Able to leap tall buildings in a single bound! It's Superwoman! Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
A man dressed as Spartacus skis across the water.
I am Spartacus. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
A man dressed as Spiderman skies across a pool of water.
Spider-Man "sticks" the landing. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
A man in suspenders ski-jumps into a pond.
Come sail away. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
A man dressed as Luigi from Super Mario Bros. skis over a pond of water.
Da-da, Dah, duh-Da, Duh! Duh. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
A woman makes a wave as she snowboards onto a pond.
Making waves. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
A man wearing a shirt that says "party pooper" is wearing a cardboard costume as a toilet.
(Sadly a photo of Party Pooper's big ski run was not possible because Erin was doubled over laughing as this man's belly flop left brown balloon floaters all over the pond.) Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
A skier dressed as a pink bunny flies over a pond after a ski jump.
Happy Easter, everybunny! Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios
