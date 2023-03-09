Pop music was Shazamed more than any other genre in Salt Lake City last year, followed by hip-hop and rock.

The big picture: Axios' Erin Davis identified songs Shazamed in SLC more often than anywhere else in the U.S.

How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the U.S.

Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.

Data: Chartmetric; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and top 5 most Shazamed music genres.

SLC's top 10 artists were: Drake, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Ed Sheeran and Future.