44 mins ago - News
Salt Lake City Shazamed a lot of pop music in 2022
Pop music was Shazamed more than any other genre in Salt Lake City last year, followed by hip-hop and rock.
The big picture: Axios' Erin Davis identified songs Shazamed in SLC more often than anywhere else in the U.S.
How it works: The top 100 most-Shazamed songs were identified by data provider Chartmetric for 96 cities around the U.S.
- Axios compared the song rankings in each city to the average rank of those songs in the 95 other U.S. cities.
Between the lines: The study also found each city's top 10 most Shazamed artists and top 5 most Shazamed music genres.
SLC's top 10 artists were: Drake, The Weeknd, 21 Savage, Taylor Swift, Kanye West, Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Baby, Ed Sheeran and Future.
- Alternative and R&B/Soul rounded out the top five most Shazamed genres.
More Salt Lake City stories
