2034 is Utah Olympic committee's "first choice" for Winter Games

Rice-Eccles Stadium was the site of the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2002 Winter Olympics. Photo: George Frey/Getty Images

Fraser Bullock, president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, said hosting the Winter Olympics in 2034 would be the organization's "first choice."

Catch up quick: The International Olympic Committee is considering SLC to potentially host the Winter Games in 2030 or 2034.

What they're saying: "Our best hope is that there's a great candidate for 2030, [then] we come in for 2034," Bullock told reporters following Qualtrics' annual X4 Summit session Wednesday.

He added that 2034 is more desirable to avoid "overlap in the marketplace, particularly when it comes to generating sponsorships" with the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

Why it matters: Hosting the Winter Olympics could boost the city's profile, plus increase tourism and economic revenue.

Flashback: The city last hosted the Winter Olympics in 2002.

Details: One factor that makes Salt Lake City's bid stand out is that its 2002 Olympic venues are still used by families and Team USA athletes for training, the committee's chair and four-time Olympic speed skater Catherine Raney Norman said.

Many Olympic facilities worldwide have fallen into disrepair after the games end.

By the numbers: Nearly 80% of Utahns said they approved of the state hosting another Winter Olympics, according to a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll released last month.