A Qualtrics logo seen displayed on a smartphone. Photo : Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Qualtrics' annual experience management conference, geared toward program managers and C-suite executives alike, is back in-person after a three-year hiatus during the pandemic.

Details: The X4 Summit, which runs March 7–9, is expected to draw nearly 10,000 attendees to the Salt Palace Convention Center.

"It's gonna provide a significant boost to our local economy," Mandi Pandher, Qualtrics' vice president of marketing, who leads global brand strategy and activation, told Axios. "They're staying local; they're spending local and they're really experiencing Salt Lake."

Driving the news: The conference will feature keynote speakers shaping Utah's capital city, as well as global leaders, like education activist Malala Yousafzai, businesswoman Martha Stewart, Utah Jazz owner and Qualtrics co-founder Ryan Smith and Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian.

Between the lines: Qualtrics, which is co-headquartered in Provo and employs about 1,500 Utahns, is a major player in the state's burgeoning tech community Silicon Slopes.

By the numbers: About 15% of the state's workforce is employed by the tech sector, according to a 2019 report by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at the University of Utah.