Utah Jazz arena will be named Delta Center once again

The Delta Center. Photo: Courtesy of the Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz and Delta Air Lines announced a naming rights agreement and sponsorship deal Saturday to revert Vivint Arena back to the Delta Center.

The new name will take effect on July 1, before the team's 50th season.

The terms of the deal were not made public.

Flashback: The arena was named the Delta Center from its opening in 1991 until 2006.

Delta chose not to renew the naming rights agreement after filing for bankruptcy in 2005. Instead, Energy Solutions, a nuclear waste disposal company, bought the naming rights in 2006.

In 2015, Vivint entered into a 10-year naming rights agreement with the arena.

Of note: Vivint will maintain the rights to its courtside suite and current ticket packages in a new agreement it announced with the Utah Jazz. It will last through 2030.

Why it matters: Renaming the basketball arena to the Delta Center reminds some Utah Jazz fans of the team's glory run in the 1990s.

During a Saturday news conference, Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith told reporters a man had approached him at a gas station that morning after hearing the news.

"A grown man came up to me in tears because the memories came back," he said.

"For some of us, it’s always been the Delta Center and as of today, it’s officially BACK!!!" Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said in a tweet. "Delta Airlines is a tremendous partner to #SLC and I am so happy to welcome back the Delta Center to our capital city."

The big picture: The partnership also signals the airline's increasing footprint in Salt Lake City.

Delta Air Lines and Salt Lake City Airport recently finalized a multi-year contract to make SLC the airline's West Coast hub through 2044.

About 5,000 Delta employees live and work in Utah.

What they're saying: Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told reporters the Utah Jazz were the first NBA franchise the airline sponsored.