With two days left of Utah's legislative session, several high-profile bills have stalled in committees with little time to be revived.

Yes, but: The final hours of session tend to move fast, so some of these, although unlikely, could still make it to the floor.

Here are some proposals that failed to get off the ground:

Clergy reporting requirement

A trio of bills, introduced by Democrats, that aimed to require clergy to report instances of child abuse and neglect failed to draw hearings.

State of play: Clergy members are exempt from reporting such cases to law enforcement if discovered through a religious confession, per Utah code.

Context: The proposed measures came after the Associated Press published an investigation last year alleging The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints failed to inform authorities about ongoing child sex abuse in Arizona and West Virginia.

Some religious leaders and sex abuse survivors rallied at the Capitol to advocate for the legislation after the story was released.

What they're saying: "I don't think I want to put clergy in a spot where they have to be excommunicated or go to jail," Senate President Stuart Adams told reporters this week, adding he'd met with religious groups about the legislation.

Of note: Aside from clergy and a few exceptions under Utah code, a person who intentionally fails to report child abuse could face a misdemeanor.

Defunding DEI

A last-minute proposal to defund diversity, inclusion and equity officers and departments across public colleges and universities was withdrawn after its sponsor, Sen. John Johnson (R-North Ogden), conceded it was "way too harsh."

Instead, Johnson introduced a new version that would require the Education Interim Committee to conduct a study into DEI in higher ed and requested the measure be re-visited after the session.

Health insurance "double dipping" ban

When patients get coupons from drug companies or help from nonprofits to cover copays for medications, insurers may accept the money — without applying it toward the patient's deductible, forcing people to pay more.

The strategy, known as a "copay accumulator," would have been banned in Utah under S.B. 184.

But after passing the Senate, the measure failed in a House committee when insurance companies said it didn't give them the flexibility to push cheaper alternatives and could cause premiums to rise.

Getting onto the ballot

A measure that would have made it harder for candidates to get on primary ballots by collecting signatures was withdrawn this week.

It would have allowed a candidate to avoid a primary if they win 70% of their party's delegates in convention — even if another candidate has collected enough signatures to get on a primary ballot.

The Utah GOP backed the bill to protect candidates selected by the party after several far-right contenders who won at convention lost in primaries to more moderate opponents who got on the ballot via petition, The Salt Lake Tribune has reported.

Medical magic mushrooms

Psilocybin, or "magic mushrooms" would have been legalized to treat some mental health conditions and in hospice care under S.B. 200.

But the governor opposed the measure and a Senate committee voted unanimously to hold it without further action.

Sen. Luz Escamilla (D-Salt Lake City), who sponsored the bill, said she may reintroduce the proposal after further study.

Pregnant drivers in carpool lanes

A "personhood" statement bill would have allowed pregnant drivers to use carpool lanes even without passengers in the vehicle.

Anti-abortion activists said the measure would help create a culture that treats fetuses as people.

But the bill failed 2-3 in a committee after lawmakers noted it could jeopardize Utah's federal highway funding.

Halloweekend

As Halloween fanatics, we were closely watching S.C.R. 5.