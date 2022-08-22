Abuse survivors, religious leaders call for end to Utah's "clergy exception"
Sex abuse survivors, religious leaders and policymakers gathered at the Utah Capitol Friday to call for an end to a reporting exception in state law that doesn't require clergy members to alert law enforcement of child abuse.
State of play: Unlike peace officers and doctors, clergy members are exempt from reporting child abuse or neglect to authorities if they learned about it through a religious confession.
Background: The protest comes weeks after the Associated Press published an investigation alleging leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints failed to inform authorities about ongoing sex abuse in Arizona and West Virginia.
- Of note: Church leaders have refuted the claims, saying the story had "significant flaws."
What they're saying: Rabbi Avrohom "Avremi" Zippel, who was sexually abused as a child by his nanny, said there's no reason why clergy should be exempt from reporting and called on faith leaders to put children's safety first.
- "We're so committed to connecting people to God that at times, mistakenly, we try to play God," he said.
- Stuart Smith, a former Latter-day Saint bishop, said he supported "legislation that will better protect our children and youth from abuse in any form."
Between the lines: Child abuse can happen at home or among trusted community members, Rep. Angela Romero (D-Salt Lake City) said. She plans to reintroduce a bill that would require faith leaders to report child abuse.
- "There have been so many people that have known things that have happened — even in my own family — where they didn't want to break up a home … and I'm tired of that. I'm tired of making excuses for perpetrators," she said.
- Last week, Gov. Spencer Cox said he would potentially back and sign a bill requiring clergy to report child abuse.
What's next: Rep. Phil Lyman (R-Blanding) also plans to author a bill to end the "clergy exemption" and work with Romero.
