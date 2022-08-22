Sex abuse survivors, religious leaders and policymakers gathered at the Utah Capitol Friday to call for an end to a reporting exception in state law that doesn't require clergy members to alert law enforcement of child abuse.

State of play: Unlike peace officers and doctors, clergy members are exempt from reporting child abuse or neglect to authorities if they learned about it through a religious confession.

Background: The protest comes weeks after the Associated Press published an investigation alleging leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints failed to inform authorities about ongoing sex abuse in Arizona and West Virginia.

Of note: Church leaders have refuted the claims, saying the story had "significant flaws."

What they're saying: Rabbi Avrohom "Avremi" Zippel, who was sexually abused as a child by his nanny, said there's no reason why clergy should be exempt from reporting and called on faith leaders to put children's safety first.

"We're so committed to connecting people to God that at times, mistakenly, we try to play God," he said.

Stuart Smith, a former Latter-day Saint bishop, said he supported "legislation that will better protect our children and youth from abuse in any form."

Between the lines: Child abuse can happen at home or among trusted community members, Rep. Angela Romero (D-Salt Lake City) said. She plans to reintroduce a bill that would require faith leaders to report child abuse.

"There have been so many people that have known things that have happened — even in my own family — where they didn't want to break up a home … and I'm tired of that. I'm tired of making excuses for perpetrators," she said.

Last week, Gov. Spencer Cox said he would potentially back and sign a bill requiring clergy to report child abuse.

What's next: Rep. Phil Lyman (R-Blanding) also plans to author a bill to end the "clergy exemption" and work with Romero.