Salt Lake City housing prices have cooled down

Data: Redfin; Chart: Axios Visuals

Salt Lake City metro's median home sales price was $490,000 as of January, down 2% from the same time last year, per Redfin data.

Why it matters: Any relief from sky-high home prices is welcome, especially as mortgage rates creep up.

By the numbers: The median home sales price in the Salt Lake City metro area in January was up 3.2% from December.

Homes sat on the market for a median of 62 days in January, up 42 days year over year.

Zoom out: Median home sales across the country prices have crept up 1.3% from one year ago.

The national median home sales price in January was $383,000. Sales fell for the 12th consecutive month, per the latest from the National Association of Realtors.

As demand falls, homes sit on the market longer, which gives buyers a little more room to negotiate.

What’s next: Spring, historically marked by higher demand, more competition and steeper home prices, is right around the corner.

If this year follows typical trends, we should expect home prices to rise again in the near future.

Yes, but: Experts predict 2023 will see a less frantic housing market than last year.