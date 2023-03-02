Salt Lake City housing prices have cooled down
Salt Lake City metro's median home sales price was $490,000 as of January, down 2% from the same time last year, per Redfin data.
Why it matters: Any relief from sky-high home prices is welcome, especially as mortgage rates creep up.
By the numbers: The median home sales price in the Salt Lake City metro area in January was up 3.2% from December.
- Homes sat on the market for a median of 62 days in January, up 42 days year over year.
Zoom out: Median home sales across the country prices have crept up 1.3% from one year ago.
- The national median home sales price in January was $383,000. Sales fell for the 12th consecutive month, per the latest from the National Association of Realtors.
- As demand falls, homes sit on the market longer, which gives buyers a little more room to negotiate.
What’s next: Spring, historically marked by higher demand, more competition and steeper home prices, is right around the corner.
- If this year follows typical trends, we should expect home prices to rise again in the near future.
Yes, but: Experts predict 2023 will see a less frantic housing market than last year.
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.