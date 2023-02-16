Shaquille O'Neal looks on during the 1993 NBA All-Star Game at the Delta Center. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBA via Getty Images.

This year marks three decades since Salt Lake City last hosted the NBA All-Star Game.

Flashback: Vivint Arena was known as the Delta Center back then and had been open for less than two years.

Our thought bubble: Those vintage team jerseys were way cooler.

People wait in line to get into the NBA Jam Session at the Salt Palace Convention Center during a blizzard. Photo: NBA

Actors Jaleel White, Alfonso Ribeiro and Mario Lopez during the NBA Celebrity Dunk Contest. Photo: Lou Capozzola/NBA via Getty Images