A look back at when Salt Lake City hosted the '93 All-Star Game
This year marks three decades since Salt Lake City last hosted the NBA All-Star Game.
Flashback: Vivint Arena was known as the Delta Center back then and had been open for less than two years.
Our thought bubble: Those vintage team jerseys were way cooler.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Salt Lake City stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Salt Lake City.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more