A look back at when Salt Lake City hosted the '93 All-Star Game

Kim Bojórquez
Shaquille O'Neal with his arms crossed in this 1993 photo.

Shaquille O'Neal looks on during the 1993 NBA All-Star Game at the Delta Center. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBA via Getty Images.

This year marks three decades since Salt Lake City last hosted the NBA All-Star Game.

Flashback: Vivint Arena was known as the Delta Center back then and had been open for less than two years.

Our thought bubble: Those vintage team jerseys were way cooler.

People wait outside in a long line to get into a venue during a blizzard.
People wait in line to get into the NBA Jam Session at the Salt Palace Convention Center during a blizzard. Photo: NBA
Actors Jaleel White, Alphonso Ribeiro and Mario Lopez during the NBA Celebrity Dunk Contest during the NBA Jam Session.
Actors Jaleel White, Alfonso Ribeiro and Mario Lopez during the NBA Celebrity Dunk Contest. Photo: Lou Capozzola/NBA via Getty Images
Karl Malone shoots during the 1993 NBA All-Star Game on February 21, 1993 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images
Karl Malone shoots during the 1993 NBA All-Star Game. Photo: Nathaniel S. Butler/NBA via Getty Images
