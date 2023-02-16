Salt Lake City businesses gear up for All-Star Weekend

Local bars and restaurants are bracing to serve a throng descending on Salt Lake City for NBA All-Star events this weekend.

The festivities — running Feb. 17-19 — are anticipated to draw nearly 125,000 visitors to the city, Dee Brewer, executive director of the Downtown Alliance, told Axios.

Details: Nick Zocco, executive chef of Urban Hill, a fine dining establishment in the Granary District, told Axios it booked its first buy-out for more than 200 NBA and sports executives this week, along with three other large private events.

Zocco said the restaurant typically serves 550–600 patrons per weekend. This weekend, he anticipates 850–900.

"This is certainly going to be the biggest week that we've seen so far," he said. "It will be our first real challenge."

Richard Noel and Duncan Burrell, co-owners of the joint bars Beer Bar and Bar X, said they're hosting a few private events. They also plan to screen the All-Star events for the public.

"[It's] never a negative thing when you get new, fresh people in your bar," Noel said, adding that he's excited to welcome new sports fans.

Flashback: Bridget Gordon remembers the excitement of working as a bartender and manager at an old watering hole called Port O'Call when the city hosted the 1993 NBA All-Star Game and 2002 Winter Olympics.

Gordon, owner of the downtown sports bar the Green Pig Pub, said she expects more than 1,300 customers this weekend, nearly twice the number she sees on a normal weekend.

"It's good income for everyone and revenue for Salt Lake," she said. "It's fun too because you get a lot of people who have never been to Salt Lake and then they learn that we're such a cool town."

The bottom line: The weekend's events are expected to generate $125 million in direct spending and another $125 million to $150 million in indirect spending, such as hiring electricians or carpenters to build pop-up venues.

"It's certainly good for hotels and restaurants, but it's important to note it's good for everybody because they are paying taxes and paying into the economy," Brewer said.

What's next: Brewer said he's excited for Salt Lake City to showcase its hosting capabilities and said it could propel the city's bid to host the 2030 Winter Olympics.