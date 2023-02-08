A woman sweeps the floor at Lucero Hair and Wellness at the end of a Friday. Photo: Erin Alberty/Axios

A new Salt Lake salon is making waves by eliminating gendered prices on haircuts.

Driving the news: In a move that is at once revolutionary and eons behind reality, stylists at the new Lucero Hair and Wellness are pricing haircuts by the hour and hair length, rather than charging women more than men.

The move is intended to welcome nonbinary and transitioning customers, de-stigmatize gender-nonconforming haircuts and be more equitable.

Why it matters: The salon is opening as trans and nonbinary Utahns are under fierce attack.

The state recently banned gender-affirming health care for minors, including temporary puberty blockers.

Popular drag shows at a Salt Lake tea house were suspended last month after armed far-right protesters showed up.

School libraries in Utah are pulling titles by LGBTQ authors.

What they're saying: "The best thing we can do through our services is allow gender-affirming haircuts," salon owner Josh Lucero told Axios.

"From a business standpoint, it's smarter," he added, noting stylists will set their own rates and be paid for time worked.

Details: The salon also is refusing tips, and stylists are charging what they want to earn.

A 30-minute cut for short hair starts at $37.50; a two-hour session for long hair is $150.

The salon also offers facials, waxing, coloring and hair replacement.

Meanwhile, customers dealing with housing insecurity can get free haircuts and other services on the first Sunday of each month.

The offer is designed to help young people who have been kicked out of their homes over their sexuality or gender identity.

Location: 1095 S. State St.