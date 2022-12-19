4 ways to celebrate New Year's Eve in Salt Lake City

2022 is nearly over, so here are a few options in Salt Lake City to close out this eventful year and welcome 2023.

Don't wait to book reservations or buy tickets. Space is limited.

Details: Wear your favorite outfit and dance the night away at the 13th annual New Year's Eve Masquerade Ball at the downtown Marriott at City Creek.

When: Dinner is served at 7pm; dance reception starts at 9pm.

Cost: Tickets start at $150 with dinner and $60 without dinner.

Details: The Hyatt Regency's Mar | Muntanya restaurant, which serves northern Spanish cuisine, will offer a curated tapas and paella menu in the evening. There will also be live music and flamenco dancing. 💃

When: Reservations are available at 5pm, 7:30pm and 10:30pm.

Cost: Varies

Of note: A $25 reservation deposit is required for each person.

Details: Back Door, a speakeasy-style cocktail bar behind Laziz Kitchen's downtown restaurant, is throwing a New Year's Eve celebration.

When: 8pm

Cost: $20 a ticket, which includes one cocktail.

Details: Salt Lake City's newest fine dining restaurant, Urban Hill, is offering a prix fixe four-course meal.

When: Reservations can be booked on their website or Resy.

Cost: $110 per person. You can add wine pairings for an additional $55.