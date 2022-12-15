State audit finds Salt Lake City School District misspending millions

Salt Lake City School District is operating schools "inefficiently," costing the district $3.6 million a year in administrative, utility and food services fees, a scathing state audit report released Tuesday found.

What they found: Auditors wrote the Salt Lake City Board of Education has not made changes or closed down schools in response to the district's yearslong declining enrollment.

In the last five years, enrollment in the district has declined by 13%.

The report also said two increases in property taxes could have been avoided had the district chosen not to rebuild elementary schools that needed seismic upgrades.

Yes, and: Auditors wrote they questioned the ethical behavior of some board members.

The district's "culture and tone," perpetuated by board members, has "the potential to negatively impact the district’s internal controls and diminish the district’s ability to meet district goals," the report stated.

What they're saying: Yándary Chatwin, a spokesperson for the district, told Axios that officials are looking into studying school closures and boundary realignment to account for declining enrollment.

Chatwin also noted two newly elected board members will be starting in January.

"I have no doubt that this group of leaders has what it takes to make tough decisions to help move our district forward," she said.

Context: In recent years, the Salt Lake City School District has faced claims of dysfunction and a lack of transparency.

In October, the school board agreed to a $200,000 separation agreement with former Superintendent Timothy Gadson III amid a dispute with board members.

The bottom line: During the 2022 school year, the district has utilized 57% of available space in its elementaries.