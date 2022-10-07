The Salt Lake City School District will pay former Superintendent Timothy Gadson III nearly $200,000 for his consulting services through next summer, according to a separation agreement between both parties.

By the numbers: Gadson will continue to be paid about $18,300 per month until his contract expires on June 30 — regardless of any actual consulting services he provides.

He'll receive $20,660 in unused vacation and an additional $7,231 in unused personal leave.

The district will also pay Gadson's COBRA health insurance, as well as his attorney fees of $15,000.

In future employment inquiries, the district's HR director will provide a "neutral reference" of Gadson, the agreement showed.

Context: The agreement comes more than a week after Gadson, the first Black superintendent of a Utah school district, announced he would resign due to personal reasons amid a dispute with the board.

Catch up quick: Gadson was placed on leave by the district's board of education in July for unspecified reasons. Board members also offered him a buyout worth four months of his salary to resign voluntarily.

Black community leaders called criticism of Gadson's professionalism and hiring practices "racist" and based on stereotypes of Black professionals.

An internal investigation determined Gadson — nor the district — did not commit any wrongdoing.

Between the lines: Gadson is the second superintendent to resign from the district in two years.

Lexi Cunningham resigned in 2020 after reportedly being pushed out by the board.

What's next: Former Granite School District Superintendent Martin Bates will replace Gadson in the interim.