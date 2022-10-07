Former Salt Lake City superintendent to receive $200,000 in a separation agreement
The Salt Lake City School District will pay former Superintendent Timothy Gadson III nearly $200,000 for his consulting services through next summer, according to a separation agreement between both parties.
By the numbers: Gadson will continue to be paid about $18,300 per month until his contract expires on June 30 — regardless of any actual consulting services he provides.
- He'll receive $20,660 in unused vacation and an additional $7,231 in unused personal leave.
- The district will also pay Gadson's COBRA health insurance, as well as his attorney fees of $15,000.
- In future employment inquiries, the district's HR director will provide a "neutral reference" of Gadson, the agreement showed.
Context: The agreement comes more than a week after Gadson, the first Black superintendent of a Utah school district, announced he would resign due to personal reasons amid a dispute with the board.
Catch up quick: Gadson was placed on leave by the district's board of education in July for unspecified reasons. Board members also offered him a buyout worth four months of his salary to resign voluntarily.
- Black community leaders called criticism of Gadson's professionalism and hiring practices "racist" and based on stereotypes of Black professionals.
- An internal investigation determined Gadson — nor the district — did not commit any wrongdoing.
Between the lines: Gadson is the second superintendent to resign from the district in two years.
- Lexi Cunningham resigned in 2020 after reportedly being pushed out by the board.
What's next: Former Granite School District Superintendent Martin Bates will replace Gadson in the interim.
