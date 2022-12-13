Utah's flu outbreak is getting worse

Data: CDC; Map: Axios Visuals

Influenza is sending a lot of young children and older adults to the hospital. Case counts are still shooting up weeks after Utah's early start to flu season.

Why it matters: The early arrival of flu and other winter viruses was already overwhelming Primary Children's Hospital, with record ER visits and doctors delaying some surgeries.

By the numbers: There were 3.72 flu hospitalizations per 100,000 Utahns last week — more than five times the rate in early December of any of the last five years, according to the Utah Department of Health.

The hospitalization rate is almost as high as the peak during the 2019-2020 flu season, which occurred in February, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Influenza data tracked by Intermountain Healthcare show a sharper rise in flu cases this winter than last.

The latest: State health officials are warning Utahns to get their flu shots "as soon as possible."

What they're saying: "I take care of people … who have been vaccinated and have influenza, and who have not been vaccinated and have influenza — and I would much rather have vaccinated influenza; it's a much milder disease," Dr. Marion Bishop, an emergency room doctor at Brigham City Community & Cache Valley Hospital, told FOX 13.

The big picture: By early December, most of the nation had even higher flu rates than Utah.