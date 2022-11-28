RSV and flu driving record pediatric emergency visits in Utah

Flu and RSV, a respiratory illness, are spiking fast and early this year, filling Utah's pediatric hospital again after two difficult winters of COVID.

Driving the news: Emergency visits at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital "are setting records for the last decade at least," Dr. Per Gesteland, a pediatric hospitalist with Primary Children's and U of U Health, told Axios.

Most of those patients have RSV, a virus that's typically most serious among infants and young toddlers.

But flu case counts also are high, and COVID cases in emergency rooms statewide rose by nearly 12% last week, state data show.

By the numbers: Intermountain is tallying about 190 RSV cases per week, Gesteland said — "well above" last year's peak of about 140.

Kids' hospital visits for bronchiolitis — the set of breathing problems linked to RSV and other respiratory illnesses — are "at or above our historic peaks," Gesteland said.

About 1.5 in every 100,o00 Utahns were hospitalized for flu-like illnesses last week, which is a much higher late-November rate than during the five previous years, state data show.

What's next: Bronchiolitis numbers aren't slowing down, and flu cases are "pointing straight up," Gesteland said. "We're expecting to see a lot more flu, and it'll get worse before it starts to get better."

Zoom out: Flu and RSV have been pummeling hospitals nationally for weeks.

Winter viruses typically move east to west, Gesteland said, so Utah is likely early in its rise in cases.

Of note: Utah's COVID hospitalizations rose sharply last week after a gradual rise through most of November.

But at about 27 patients per day, COVID hospitalizations are much lower than they were at the same time in 2021 (62) and 2020 (94).

What to do: Gesteland said parents with sick babies and young toddlers should visit a pediatrician if the child isn't interactive or appears to be feeding poorly, with few wet diapers.

If the child is struggling to breathe — look for labored movement in the chest and abdomen, engaged neck muscles and any tinge of blue in the lips or tongue — head to the ER.

For all ages: There are antiviral treatments for flu and COVID, so getting tested could be helpful, especially for patients who have underlying health risks.