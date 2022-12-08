Data: Sundance, USC Annenberg; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

More women and people of color are directing Sundance's feature-length films than in years past.

Driving the news: For the first time since the festival began releasing demographic data in 2019, a majority of the U.S. films in both the dramatic and documentary competitions are directed by women and by people of color.

Of the directors behind the U.S. Dramatic film category — arguably the festival's main event — 61% are women and 61% are directors of color.

Why it matters: Sundance has been dogged by criticism that the festival had "helped cement the stereotype of an indie film director as a white boy genius with a baseball cap," as WBUR critic Sean Burns put it in 2020.

Before 2019, women consistently made up less than a third of the directors behind U.S. dramatic features, and fewer than half were directors of color, according to research by Sundance and USC's Annenberg school.

Organizers have fielded complaints of racism at Sundance events — and even as the festival tried to elevate more diverse directors, Hollywood studios kept favoring white men.

By the numbers: Of all 101 feature-length films in this year's festival, 53% have a female director and 45% have a director of color — the highest numbers on record.

Directors of color also now make up a bigger share of accepted films than submitted films.

Women still submitted less than 30% of the feature-length films reviewed for the festival — but the share of women-led films in the final lineup has long exceeded the share of submissions.

Yes, but: The festival's international films are less diverse, particularly documentaries.

Only 38% of international documentaries are directed by people of color, while 46% are directed by women.

Meanwhile: Sundance in recent years has looked beyond the films themselves to encourage more diversity.