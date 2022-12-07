The Sundance Film Festival unveiled its 2023 lineup Wednesday which consists of 101 feature-length films.

Why it matters: The largest independent film festival in the U.S. is returning to in-person showings from Jan. 19-29 after two years of virtual showings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

What's happening: The annual event will be held in Park City, Salt Lake City and at Sundance Resort. A large selection of films will be available online during the second half of the festival.

State of play: Notable films in the U.S. Dramatic Competition section include the drama "Fair Play" starring actors Phoebe Dynevor and Alden Ehrenreich and comedy "Theater Camp" co-produced by Will Ferrell.

A still from "Cassandro" by Roger Ross Williams, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

Zoom in: This year, Sundance Institute is expanding its footprint in Salt Lake City by showing films at Megaplex Theatres at The Gateway.

By the numbers: The film selections this year were chosen out of nearly 16,000 submissions, according to organizers.

This year's program represents 23 countries.

28% of feature-film directors are first-time filmmakers.

A still from "Eileen" by William Oldroyd, an official selection of the Premieres program at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute.

What they're saying: "In so many ways this year's slate reflects the voices of communities around the world who are speaking out with urgency and finally being heard," the festival's director of programming, Kim Yutani, said in a statement Wednesday.

"Maintaining an essential place for artists to express themselves, take risks, and for visionary stories to endure and entertain is distinctly Sundance," Sundance Institute founder and president Robert Redford also said in a statement.

Tickets: In-person ticket packages are on sale through Dec. 16.